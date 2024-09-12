Solar PV Project Manager – Gauteng Centurion

Are you a dynamic Solar PV Project Manager ready to lead exciting solar energy projects? Apply Now!

Is this you?

You’re a self-starter with strong leadership skills and technical expertise in managing solar PV projects from concept to completion. You excel in communication and can confidently liaise with clients, engineers, and technicians. You are cool under pressure, thrive in a fast-paced environment, and have a strong attention to detail. Your ability to inspire a shared vision and drive teams towards achieving deadlines makes you a natural fit for this challenging role. If you’re passionate about renewable energy and want to help build a sustainable future, we’d love to hear from you.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

In this role, you’ll oversee the entire project lifecycle for commercial and industrial solar PV systems, from development to handover. You’ll take charge of project budgets, schedules, and reporting, ensuring everything is on track and aligned with the client’s expectations. You’ll also handle the logistics, procurement, and installation phases, making sure everything runs smoothly. You’ll liaise with clients, manage technicians and subcontractors, and ensure that Health & Safety standards are met. There’s plenty of scope to develop new tools and documents for the team, as well as ensuring continual improvement through feedback to the engineering department. Plus, you’ll get to contribute to the design of solar PV systems, working closely with the engineering team.

Where you’ll be doing it

Our client is a leading player in the renewable energy sector, with a strong focus on helping businesses across Africa achieve their clean energy goals. They design and build premium, bespoke solar energy systems that offer both microgrid and grid-tied solutions. With a footprint in South Africa and Kenya, the company is known for delivering world-class commercial solar systems that make a tangible impact on the continent’s energy landscape. The company culture is collaborative, innovative, and dedicated to sustainable development, offering excellent growth opportunities.

What you’ll need

To be successful in this role, you’ll need a minimum of a National Diploma in Electrical, Mechanical, Electro-Mechanical, Civil, or Structural Engineering, along with solid experience in managing solar PV projects. You should have a proven track record in project budgeting, scheduling, and scope management. Strong leadership, communication, and problem-solving skills are essential, as is your ability to manage multiple stakeholders, from clients to technicians. Experience with quality control, Health & Safety, and project commissioning will set you up for success.

What you’ll get

In return, you’ll be joining a forward-thinking company that’s making a real difference in the renewable energy sector. You’ll receive a competitive salary, with plenty of room for growth and development. You’ll also be part of a dynamic team that values innovation and is committed to building a sustainable future together.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Lisa-Mari on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

