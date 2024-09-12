SYSTEMS DEVELOPER

Sep 12, 2024

JOB TITTLE: SYSTEMS DEVELOPER
Purpose of the Job

To build a software system to automate handling Learner information and results, NLRD uploads for historically registered qualifications, and other development work as assigned.
Key functions:

  • Maintain and improve the performance of existing software.
  • Design, develop new systems and update software database.
  • Recommend improvements to existing software programs as necessary.
  • Develop, maintain and run complex update procedures on databases from external sources
  • Develop, maintain and run complex extract procedures on databases and existing applications (MIS) to provide to users.
  • Maintain Participate in the design of complex, high-quality applications and relational database.
  • Develop applications and components.
  • Knowledge of Software Integration.
  • Provide user support and technical consulting on company’s Projects.
  • Participate in gathering and analysis of user requirements.
  • Test and maintain complex software applications to ensure robust functionality and optimisation.

Requirements:

  • A recognised three (3) year Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field (minimum NQF Level 7) registered with occupational qualifications sub-framework (SAQA).
  • At least 6 years’ experience in programming with a primary emphasis on C#.
  • Relevant working experience with C#, ASP.NET, MVC, JavaScript, SharePoint.
  • Experience working with relational databases such as MSSQL or Oracle and a good working knowledge of SQL.
  • Experience in the Power Suite (PowerApps/Automate/BI) or willingness to undergo training is strongly recommended.
  • Experience in mobile platform development will be an added advantage.

Knowledge in:

  • Must have knowledge of Public Service and company mandates and strategies. Relevant government legislation, company business strategies and goals.
  • Company business processes and value chain.
  • System development, design principles, functionality and security management.
  • Technology infrastructure networking. User needs analysis, requirements, testing and work process automation.

Skills required:

  • Must have skills in Project and programme management.
  • Technology-related change management.
  • Budgeting and financial management.
  • Problem solving and analysis.
  • Communication, Stakeholder engagement and management.
  • Software performance.
  • Database performance.
  • Network design.
  • Vendor relationships.
  • Good communication.
  • Presentation, analytical, planning, organising, problem-solving, customer interaction.
  • Ability to work independently and multi-task effectively.
  • A dynamic, energetic, self-starter, innovative and results-driven team player.
  • Ability to train people, demonstrated understanding of projects from the perspective of both client and business.
  • Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.
  • Willingness to work long hours.
  • Ability to remain abreast of trends and developments in web accessibility technologies.

Desired Skills:

  • • Network design.
  • • Vendor relationships
  • • Good communication.

Learn more/Apply for this position