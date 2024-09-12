SYSTEMS DEVELOPER

JOB TITTLE: SYSTEMS DEVELOPER

Purpose of the Job

To build a software system to automate handling Learner information and results, NLRD uploads for historically registered qualifications, and other development work as assigned.

Key functions:

Maintain and improve the performance of existing software.

Design, develop new systems and update software database.

Recommend improvements to existing software programs as necessary.

Develop, maintain and run complex update procedures on databases from external sources

Develop, maintain and run complex extract procedures on databases and existing applications (MIS) to provide to users.

Maintain Participate in the design of complex, high-quality applications and relational database.

Develop applications and components.

Knowledge of Software Integration.

Provide user support and technical consulting on company’s Projects.

Participate in gathering and analysis of user requirements.

Test and maintain complex software applications to ensure robust functionality and optimisation.

Requirements:

A recognised three (3) year Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field (minimum NQF Level 7) registered with occupational qualifications sub-framework (SAQA).

At least 6 years’ experience in programming with a primary emphasis on C#.

Relevant working experience with C#, ASP.NET, MVC, JavaScript, SharePoint.

Experience working with relational databases such as MSSQL or Oracle and a good working knowledge of SQL.

Experience in the Power Suite (PowerApps/Automate/BI) or willingness to undergo training is strongly recommended.

Experience in mobile platform development will be an added advantage.

Knowledge in:

Must have knowledge of Public Service and company mandates and strategies. Relevant government legislation, company business strategies and goals.

Company business processes and value chain.

System development, design principles, functionality and security management.

Technology infrastructure networking. User needs analysis, requirements, testing and work process automation.

Skills required:

Must have skills in Project and programme management.

Technology-related change management.

Budgeting and financial management.

Problem solving and analysis.

Communication, Stakeholder engagement and management.

Software performance.

Database performance.

Network design.

Vendor relationships.

Good communication.

Presentation, analytical, planning, organising, problem-solving, customer interaction.

Ability to work independently and multi-task effectively.

A dynamic, energetic, self-starter, innovative and results-driven team player.

Ability to train people, demonstrated understanding of projects from the perspective of both client and business.

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Willingness to work long hours.

Ability to remain abreast of trends and developments in web accessibility technologies.

Desired Skills:

