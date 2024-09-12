SYSTEMS DEVELOPER – Gauteng Pretoria

JOB TITTLE: SYSTEMS DEVELOPER
Purpose of the Job
To build a software system to automate handling Learner information and results, NLRD uploads for historically registered qualifications, and other development work as assigned.
Key functions:
- Maintain and improve the performance of existing software.
- Design, develop new systems and update software database.
- Recommend improvements to existing software programs as necessary.
- Develop, maintain and run complex update procedures on databases from external sources
- Develop, maintain and run complex extract procedures on databases and existing applications (MIS) to provide to users.
- Maintain Participate in the design of complex, high-quality applications and relational database.
- Develop applications and components.
- Knowledge of Software Integration.
- Provide user support and technical consulting on company’s Projects.
- Participate in gathering and analysis of user requirements.
- Test and maintain complex software applications to ensure robust functionality and optimisation.
Requirements:
- A recognised three (3) year Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field (minimum NQF Level 7) registered with occupational qualifications sub-framework (SAQA).
- At least 6 years’ experience in programming with a primary emphasis on C#.
- Relevant working experience with C#, ASP.NET, MVC, JavaScript, SharePoint.
- Experience working with relational databases such as MSSQL or Oracle and a good working knowledge of SQL.
- Experience in the Power Suite (PowerApps/Automate/BI) or willingness to undergo training is strongly recommended.
- Experience in mobile platform development will be an added advantage.
Knowledge in:
- Must have knowledge of Public Service and company mandates and strategies. Relevant government legislation, company business strategies and goals.
- Company business processes and value chain.
- System development, design principles, functionality and security management.
- Technology infrastructure networking. User needs analysis, requirements, testing and work process automation.
Skills required:
- Must have skills in Project and programme management.
- Technology-related change management.
- Budgeting and financial management.
- Problem solving and analysis.
- Communication, Stakeholder engagement and management.
- Software performance.
- Database performance.
- Network design.
- Vendor relationships.
- Good communication.
- Presentation, analytical, planning, organising, problem-solving, customer interaction.
- Ability to work independently and multi-task effectively.
- A dynamic, energetic, self-starter, innovative and results-driven team player.
- Ability to train people, demonstrated understanding of projects from the perspective of both client and business.
- Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.
- Willingness to work long hours.
- Ability to remain abreast of trends and developments in web accessibility technologies.
Desired Skills:
- • Network design.
- • Vendor relationships
- • Good communication.