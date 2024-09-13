Agile Project Manager

Looking for a highly-skilled Agile Project Manager to ensure successful implementation of Agile in software projects with improved quality in accordance with business needs and strategic goals.

Key Requirements

5+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

5 years in a Project Manager role

SAFe certification and experience essential

Project management experience required

Agile project management experience required

Scrum Master certification and experience required

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Agile

SAFe

Scrum

