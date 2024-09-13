Looking for a highly-skilled Agile Project Manager to ensure successful implementation of Agile in software projects with improved quality in accordance with business needs and strategic goals.
Key Requirements
- 5+ years’ experience
- Bachelor’s Degree / BTech
- 5 years in a Project Manager role
- SAFe certification and experience essential
- Project management experience required
- Agile project management experience required
- Scrum Master certification and experience required
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- SAFe
- Scrum