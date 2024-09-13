Agile Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Sep 13, 2024

Looking for a highly-skilled Agile Project Manager to ensure successful implementation of Agile in software projects with improved quality in accordance with business needs and strategic goals.

Key Requirements

  • 5+ years’ experience
  • Bachelor’s Degree / BTech
  • 5 years in a Project Manager role
  • SAFe certification and experience essential
  • Project management experience required
  • Agile project management experience required
  • Scrum Master certification and experience required

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • SAFe
  • Scrum

