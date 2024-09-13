Backend Developer (Golang Specialist) – Remote Remote

Join a cutting-edge Software Development company specialising in Fintech Solutions.

Accelerate your career by working on innovative projects in a start-up environment.

This is an ideal opportunity to harness your Golang expertise and be part of a dynamic team shaping the future of payment solutions.

Relevant IT Diploma or Degree

5 – 10 years’ Development experience

4+ years’ of experience in Backend Development, primarily using Golang

Experience in Financial or Payment Solutions sector

Golang Development experience

Desired Skills:

Backend Developer

Golang

AWS

API’s

Blockchain Technology

