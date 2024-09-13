Business Analyst (Product Owner)

My client in the Investment Sector is looking for a Business Analyst to join their Analytics team focusing on Investment Compliance. Must have completed Post Graduate Degree (Computer Science/Information Systems/Maths/Stats/Business Science/Actuarial) with experience in managing post-trade systems and developing pre-trade compliance functionalities

The roles will ensure compliance systems remain robust and scalable, with a focus on innovation and growth. Must have the ability to translate business needs into technical specifications.

Required skills:

Programming or scripting languages (Python, SQL)

Experience in system testing, rule management, and software development processes in a compliance context

Experience in database systems, data structures, and compliance system architecture

Strong understanding of regulatory requirements, pricing models, and rule-based systems within the investmentindustry

Desired Skills:

Quantitave Analytics

Coding

Investment Compliance Systems

