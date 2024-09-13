Business Analyst (Product Owner) – Western Cape Cape Town

My client in the Investment Sector is looking for a Business Analyst to join their Analytics team focusing on Investment Compliance. Must have completed Post Graduate Degree (Computer Science/Information Systems/Maths/Stats/Business Science/Actuarial) with experience in managing post-trade systems and developing pre-trade compliance functionalities
The roles will ensure compliance systems remain robust and scalable, with a focus on innovation and growth. Must have the ability to translate business needs into technical specifications.
Required skills:
- Programming or scripting languages (Python, SQL)
- Experience in system testing, rule management, and software development processes in a compliance context
- Experience in database systems, data structures, and compliance system architecture
- Strong understanding of regulatory requirements, pricing models, and rule-based systems within the investmentindustry
Desired Skills:
- Quantitative Analytics
- Coding
- Investment Compliance Systems