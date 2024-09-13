Data Engineer (Azure, AWS, GCP)

ENVIRONMENT:

ASSIST with the design & build of a modern, automated, even-based communications platform as the next Data Engineer sought by a dynamic Independent Asset Management Firm. Collaborating with relevant IT Heads, Engineering Leads and Product Owners, you will also help define and execute the IT Strategy while building supplementary data-related features on the Investment Platform website (Full Stack). Applicants will require a BSc or other suitable tertiary qualification with 5 years actively working with C#, Python, Angular, SQL and 2 years’ experience with REST APIs, Data Factory, Glue, Function Apps, SQL, NoSQL and have worked with Azure, AWS & GCP.

DUTIES:

Assist with designing and building out a modern, automated, event-based communications platform for Investment Platform (Full Stack).

Assist with building of supplementary data-related features on the Investment Platform website (Full Stack).

Assist with building out a modern, democratized, data platform for the Investment Platform business, within the larger Data Platform.

Assist the team with the ongoing support of existing and new data and communication platforms.

Work with various teams of Software Engineers, Data Engineers and Analysts.

Collaborate with relevant IT Heads, Engineering Leads and Product Owners to define and execute the IT Strategy.

Build relationships within Technology and across the wider business through delivery.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A BSc or other relevant Degree.

Experience/Skills –

5+ Years actively working with programming languages such as C#, Python, Angular, SQL.

2+ Years actively working with:

Integration technologies, such as REST APIs, Data Factory, Glue, Function Apps etc.

Data storage technologies such as SQL, NoSQL, Blob storage etc. Experience with Cloud platforms such as Azure, AWS, GCP. Experience with web front-end frameworks, such as Angular, React, etc. Experience with, and a desire to use: Modern data technologies such as Data Bricks, Fabric, Data Lakes, Spark, GraphQL etc. Modern report technologies such as Power BI and Tableau Modern event technologies such as Event Grids.



Advantageous –

Associate to Expert-level Cloud and/or Data Certifications from Microsoft / AWS / GCP.

Any prior knowledge of Asset Management or other Financial Services industries.

Experience with, and an interest in, AI and ML.

ATTRIBUTES:

A desire to build and work within a high-performance team.

The ability to work in an Agile manner so as to ensure incremental delivery and ongoing momentum is maintained.

A client focused and collaborative approach.

Intellectual curiosity.

The ability to ‘approach and own’.

Continuously looks for opportunities to develop.

Driven by results.

COMMENTS:

