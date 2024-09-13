Data Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Sep 13, 2024

My client in the Investment Sector is looking for a Data Engineer to join their Data Science & Quantitative Analytics team. You will be handling database architecture, data flow and data processes- integrating 3rd party systems for investment research and business operational processes.

  • Must have completed Post Graduate Degree (Computer Science/Information Systems/Maths/Stats/Business Science/Actuarial)
  • Strong programming skills in Python and SQL
  • Experience in database management, data analysis and producing ETL processes

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • SQL
  • ETL Developement
  • Data Management
  • Data Analytics

Learn more/Apply for this position