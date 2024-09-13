Data Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

My client in the Investment Sector is looking for a Data Engineer to join their Data Science & Quantitative Analytics team. You will be handling database architecture, data flow and data processes- integrating 3rd party systems for investment research and business operational processes.

Must have completed Post Graduate Degree (Computer Science/Information Systems/Maths/Stats/Business Science/Actuarial)

Strong programming skills in Python and SQL

Experience in database management, data analysis and producing ETL processes

Desired Skills:

Python

SQL

ETL Developement

Data Management

Data Analytics

