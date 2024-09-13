Database Administrator Mainframe DB2 – Gauteng Braamfontein

Database Administrator Mainframe – DB2

In this role, you will be responsible for overseeing and providing comprehensive support for mainframe DB2 databases, ensuring their continuous availability, optimal performance, robust security, and data consistency to effectively support mission-critical business applications. Your duties will involve proactively monitoring database systems to pre-emptively identify and address potential issues, thereby minimizing the risk of disruptions. You will implement and uphold advanced database management strategies to guarantee high availability and reliability, while also focusing on performance tuning and optimization to enhance operational efficiency and speed.

Key Duties and Responsibilities:

Create and maintain business database objects within a Mainframe Z/OS and DB2 subsystem.

Perform database tuning to ensure the DBMS functions at optimal levels.

Schedule database maintenance tasks.

Troubleshoot database and DBMS errors and provide solutions to support business when required.

Provide input and implement operational and business strategies, and industry best practices and ensure necessary ITO governance is in place.

Perform database monitoring and notification to ensure optimal data access, to support business database applications in line with contractual agreements.

Perform a database consultation role and provide design solutions to Business Development and Service Management to support initiatives when required for current and future projects.

Be an integral part of the disaster recovery (DR) team which designs, performs and documents disaster recovery procedures.

Service all incidents, changes and requests and ensure that SLAs are met.

Enforce security standards to prevent data from being compromised and to maintain database integrity.

Provide managerial reports of database utility, capacity, and utilisation for them to make informed decisions.

Maintain relationships with suppliers for incident handling.

Minimum Requirements:

IT degree or equivalent Industry accreditation preferred

8 years within the IT industry with at least 5 of those years being an operational DBA within a large complex corporate environment

Understanding of mainframe operating system concepts and experience in another mainframe discipline.

Experience in participating in a DR exercise.

Minimum of 4 years working experience on z/OS DB2 databases.

Non – Negotiables:

Programming background.

Trouble shooting – Essential

Database analysis and design – Essential

Analytical thinking and problem-solving – Essential

DB2 SQL writing – Essential

Database Performance tuning – Essential

Database security knowledge – Essential

Backup and recovery strategy knowledge – Essential

Usage of Database Utilities – Essential

Database Internals

Disaster recovery knowledge – Essential

Mainframe Operation systems knowledge – Essential

JCL and Mainframe schedulers – Essential

IBM Utilities and editor – Essential

Usage of supplied database toolsets DB2 Tools (Db2 Admin and Spufi)

Location:

Gauteng, Johannesburg

Job Type:

Contract

Workplace Type:

Hybrid

Experience Level:

Senior

Desired Skills:

z/os

Mainframe

DBMS

Administrator

SQL

IBM

Database utilities

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

