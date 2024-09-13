Full Stack Developer

Background & Responsibilities
This role is for a client in the information technology sector, providing, integrating and enabling internal & financial systems to their growing client base of small and large businesses.
- Responsibilities will include the maintenance of an existing application written in C#, which communicates with SQL and Pervasive databases while adhering to established coding conventions…an exciting and trend-setting project that they have been working on for many years.
- Design / Create new forms for existing applications and adhere to standard conventions.
- Updating patch notes on a daily basis detailing what has been done.
What are they looking for in a successful candidate?
- C# .NET, ASP.NET and Javascript are essential.
- 3 to 4 years of development experience.
- An individual that will be able to add some flair and finesse to the user interface of existing and future solutions.
- Experience with MS SQL and Pervasive databases.
- Working knowledge of API, data syncing and integration.
- App (mobile) development experience.
- Experience with financial and accounting systems will be an advantage.
- If you are only a web developer, this opportunity is not for you.
- Experience with Microsoft Visual Studio Online.
- Knowledge of Microsoft Excel and how to interact with it from C#.
Attributes Required
- Energetic.
- Passionate about good design.
- Confident.
- Reliable.
- The ability to work under pressure.
- Pro-active, motivated self-starter and a quick learner.
- Extremely detail-oriented.
Distinct Advantages
- Pastel Evolution (Sage 200) understanding and knowledge of its SDK and database.
- Pastel Partner understanding and knowledge of its SDK and database.
- Experience with DevExpress controls.
- Visual Basic, PHP, MySQL.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net
- ASP
- Pastel
- Javascript
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Our client based across multiple locations in South Africa is looking for a Full Stack Developer willing to learn and assist with various solutions both internally and for clients. Front and back-end experience is a must.
This is a remote role.
Basic salary plus computer allowance including a company-sponsored UPS/Backup power system.