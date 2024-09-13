Full Stack Developer

Sep 13, 2024

Background & Responsibilities
This role is for a client in the information technology sector, providing, integrating and enabling internal & financial systems to their growing client base of small and large businesses.

  • Responsibilities will include the maintenance of an existing application written in C#, which communicates with SQL and Pervasive databases while adhering to established coding conventions…an exciting and trend-setting project that they have been working on for many years.
  • Design / Create new forms for existing applications and adhere to standard conventions.
  • Updating patch notes on a daily basis detailing what has been done.

What are they looking for in a successful candidate?

  • C# .NET, ASP.NET and Javascript are essential.
  • 3 to 4 years of development experience.
  • An individual that will be able to add some flair and finesse to the user interface of existing and future solutions.
  • Experience with MS SQL and Pervasive databases.
  • Working knowledge of API, data syncing and integration.
  • App (mobile) development experience.
  • Experience with financial and accounting systems will be an advantage.
  • If you are only a web developer, this opportunity is not for you.
  • Experience with Microsoft Visual Studio Online.
  • Knowledge of Microsoft Excel and how to interact with it from C#.

Attributes Required

  • Energetic.
  • Passionate about good design.
  • Confident.
  • Reliable.
  • The ability to work under pressure.
  • Pro-active, motivated self-starter and a quick learner.
  • Extremely detail-oriented.

Distinct Advantages

  • Pastel Evolution (Sage 200) understanding and knowledge of its SDK and database.
  • Pastel Partner understanding and knowledge of its SDK and database.
  • Experience with DevExpress controls.
  • Visual Basic, PHP, MySQL.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .Net
  • ASP
  • Pastel
  • Javascript

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software
  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client based across multiple locations in South Africa is looking for a Full Stack Developer willing to learn and assist with various solutions both internally and for clients. Front and back-end experience is a must.

This is a remote role.
Basic salary plus computer allowance including a company-sponsored UPS/Backup power system.

