Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Background & Responsibilities

This role is for a client in the information technology sector, providing, integrating and enabling internal & financial systems to their growing client base of small and large businesses.

Responsibilities will include the maintenance of an existing application written in C#, which communicates with SQL and Pervasive databases while adhering to established coding conventions…an exciting and trend-setting project that they have been working on for many years.

Design / Create new forms for existing applications and adhere to standard conventions.

Updating patch notes on a daily basis detailing what has been done.

What are they looking for in a successful candidate?

C# .NET, ASP.NET and Javascript are essential.

3 to 4 years of development experience.

An individual that will be able to add some flair and finesse to the user interface of existing and future solutions.

Experience with MS SQL and Pervasive databases.

Working knowledge of API, data syncing and integration.

App (mobile) development experience.

Experience with financial and accounting systems will be an advantage.

If you are only a web developer, this opportunity is not for you.

Experience with Microsoft Visual Studio Online.

Knowledge of Microsoft Excel and how to interact with it from C#.

Attributes Required

Energetic.

Passionate about good design.

Confident.

Reliable.

The ability to work under pressure.

Pro-active, motivated self-starter and a quick learner.

Extremely detail-oriented.

Distinct Advantages

Pastel Evolution (Sage 200) understanding and knowledge of its SDK and database.

Pastel Partner understanding and knowledge of its SDK and database.

Experience with DevExpress controls.

Visual Basic, PHP, MySQL.

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

ASP

Pastel

Javascript

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client based across multiple locations in South Africa is looking for a Full Stack Developer willing to learn and assist with various solutions both internally and for clients. Front and back-end experience is a must.

This is a remote role.

Basic salary plus computer allowance including a company-sponsored UPS/Backup power system.

Learn more/Apply for this position