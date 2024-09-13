IT Technician at weloveIT

Every member of the WeloveIT Team is expected to uphold and embody the Core Values of our Organization: Transparency, Value Add, Fair Partnership and Quality. In order to be successful within our Team, you must exhibit the following qualities: Customer Care, Ubuntu, Innovative Problem Solving, Accountability and Attitude. You will see these values weaved into our responsibilities and abilities for each position because they enable WeloveIT to serve our clients and empower the pursuit of greatness!

Service Technicians are starting up their career in the Technology Services path. While they may have been exposed to various technology in their personal lives, education, and or other employment, this position may be the first time the individual will focus on the troubleshooting, diagnosis, and problem solving of the variety of technology in a defined and process-driven way. An ideal Service Technician should have an almost-insatiable appetite to research, discover, and learn every facet of the business technology environment, how to collaborate with various other staff members, as well as client-facing customer service skills. Both written and verbal communication are key capabilities in a successful Service Technician, and they should be comfortable in asking for assistance from other team members as part of their growth.

Responsibilities

Daily Time Entry Accounting for at Least 9 Hours, Including Lunch, with Embedded Detailed Technical Work Notes Explaining All Task Efforts

Respond to Initial Incidents from Clients and Resolve Entry Level Remote Support Requests

Utilize Corporate Systems for Calendar Scheduling and Assignment Prioritization

Provide On-Site Assistance to Clients and On-Site Support for Systems Engineers as Smart Hands Assistants

Project Assistance

Backup System Monitoring and Maintenance, Including Log Evaluation

Perform File Restoration for Clients from Backup Systems

Installation, Configuration, Troubleshooting and Customization of Microsoft 365 Apps per Customer’s Deployment Criteria

Installation, Configuration, Troubleshooting and Customization of Customer Line of Business Applications

Transport, Deploy, Configure, and Test End-User Hardware (Workstations, Laptops, Mobile Devices, MS Teams Certified Hardware, and all Peripherals) and Client Operating Systems, including Windows and iOS

Configure Server Hardware, Power Devices, and Networking Infrastructure Components for Remote Systems Engineer Installation

Operation of Microsoft 365 Administration Portals, Including Add/Remove Users, Forwarding of Mail to Other Accounts, Add Aliases, Investigate Potential Security Incidents, etc.

Learn How to Develop Scripts for Repeatable Tasks in Microsoft PowerShell

Perform Maintenance Tasks for Clients on Workstations Based on Scheduling

Maintain and Update Workstation Deployment Systems

Operate in and Follow Coastal IT and General Technology Best Practices, Procedures, and Systems

Document Technical Processes and Procedures for Future Issue Resolutions

Recognize Boundaries for Expectation Setting and Appropriate Client-Level Communication, Leveraging Central Resources for Scheduling and Quotations

Take Ownership of Tasks and Follow Through to Ensure Complete Resolution

Take Personal Responsibility for the Quality of Work They Perform or are Associated With

Ability to Pay Close Attention to Detail

Ability to Deal Effectively with Stressful Situations

Work Collaboratively and Interactively with members of the Coastal IT Team, Ensuring the Success of the Team, Sharing Information, and Supporting Others

Ability to Quickly Learn New Technologies

Use of Self-Study Materials

Corporate Training Resources

Ability to Articulate Technical Information Clearly and Simply to Non-Technical Individuals

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Windows Desktop

Microsoft Server

Tcp/Ip

Cisco Meraki Swotches

Access Points

Firewalls

Remote Desktop Solutions

Mobile Technologies

Apple IOS

Google Android

Microsoft Intune Mobile Device Management

Microsoft 365

User of ConnectWise CMDB

User of ConnectWise RMM

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Founded in 2013, weloveIT services and support (Pty) Ltd offers flexible IT support, professional IT project delivery and expert IT advice. We support small and medium-sized businesses throughout South Africa and Internationally. With two offices, Johannesburg and Cape Town we are able to support multi-branch organizations as well.

[URL Removed] helps clients improve organisational and individual performance by leveraging well-managed IT infrastructure, backed up by expert IT support and advice.

Ours is a flexible approach. We can act as a client’s IT department or supplement an existing IT function. In both cases, we aim to create long-term partnerships that add value through a combination of high quality day-to-day support, expert project delivery and well considered strategic advice.

