Junior Azure Full Stack Developer TT – Gauteng Pretoria

Role:

Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions

Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions

Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems

Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors

What the job will entail day to day:

Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software

Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software

Document and direct software testing and validation procedures

Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications

Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up to date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications:

Azure certification (Advantageous)

Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma

(IT Diploma with 1 year’s work experience)

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher

Education & Training

Skills and Experience:

At least 2 years + experience doing .NET, C# Development

Advanced .NET platform knowledge

Experience with Microsoft web technologies:

Web API

Solid Experience with Microsoft SQL Server and an ORM framework (Entity

Frameworks)

Language integrated query (LINQ) will be advantageous

Experience in domain driven design (DDD)

Experience in test driven development (TDD)

Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous

Azure / AWS exposure beneficial

DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial

.NET Core will be advantageous

Restful service experience beneficial

Desired Skills:

C# Development

.NET platform knowledge

Web API

