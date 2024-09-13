Junior Azure Full Stack Developer TT

Role:
Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions
Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions
Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems
Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors
What the job will entail day to day:
Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software
Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software
Document and direct software testing and validation procedures
Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications
Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up to date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications:
Azure certification (Advantageous)
Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma
- (IT Diploma with 1 year’s work experience)
Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher
Education & Training
Skills and Experience:
At least 2 years + experience doing .NET, C# Development
Advanced .NET platform knowledge
Experience with Microsoft web technologies:
- Web API
Solid Experience with Microsoft SQL Server and an ORM framework (Entity
Frameworks)
Language integrated query (LINQ) will be advantageous
Experience in domain driven design (DDD)
Experience in test driven development (TDD)
Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous
Azure / AWS exposure beneficial
DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial
.NET Core will be advantageous
Restful service experience beneficial
Desired Skills:
- C# Development
- .NET platform knowledge
- Web API