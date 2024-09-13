Production Fleet Systems Supervisor at Ntice Search

Female applicants are encouraged to apply!

TERMS & CONDITIONS: The candidate will be appointed on the condition of being certified medically fit as per Mine Health and Safety Act 29/1996.

Remuneration will be based on a competitive all-inclusive flexible package.

Preference will be given to WOMEN IN MINING and designated groups in accordance with the Company’s Employment Equity Plan.

KPI’s

To manage, monitor, maintain and ensure optimisation of operational systems (mining production systems, machine activity and breakdown, fatigue management) and services to assist in achievement of production targets, which includes but not limited to:

Operations supervision

SHERQ adherence and compliance in own area of work

Contractor management

Budget and cost Control

People supervision

People leadership

Continuous improvement

Work ethics

EXPERIENCE & QUALIFICATIONS

Grade 12 & National Diploma in Mining Engineering / Industrial Engineering

Engineering / Mine Surveying (NQF Level 6)

Surface Mining Blasting Certificate / Rock Breaking MQA equivalent qualification) Recommended

Supervisory / Management certificate (NQF Level 4 – 150 credit) Recommended

Minimum of three (3) years operational surface Mining Production / Control Room experience

Minimum of two (2) year operational in-depth technical experience in mining systems: Dispatch system (Modular, Wenco, Minestar)

Minimum of one (1) year Team leader / Project leader / Supervisor experience (Total of 5 years)

Medically fit: Meet required medical fitness standards

Driver’s license: Valid Code B/EB driver’s license

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & COMPETENCIES

Computer literacy: MS Office Suite (Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook). Department / discipline specific management information systems

Technical knowledge: Integrated risk management, Fleet management and control system. Drill monitoring and navigation systems & Talpac productivity analysis system

System Knowledge:Working knowledge of relational databases, decision support database systems, mine planning systems.

Statutory knowledge

Management and Leadership, Adapting and responding to change & Coping with pressure and setbacks

Delivering results and meeting customer expectations

Planning and organising, Leading and supervision & Creative and Innovative

Desired Skills:

Production

Fleet

Systems

