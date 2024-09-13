Project Manager – Remote Remote

Are you an experienced Project Manager with creative problem-solving skills? Do you have invaluable experience within the training and educator sector? Seeking an exciting opportunity to be a part of a dynamic organization that offers growth? If so, look no further!

We are thrilled to be partnering with this impressive organization who are recruiting a Project Manager on a permanent basis based at their Johannesburg branch. This candidate will be responsible for ensuring that the project produces the required deliverables of quality as well as full project life cycle ownership to ensure successful project delivery, including full implementation from initiation to completion.

The Project Manager duties will include:

Project Management

Project setup

Project Implementation

Ensure that information is updated and maintained on the Learner

Management System (LMS)

Liaise with functional support teams and adhere to service level agreements

Build and maintain relationships with the host site’s learners and clients through regular contact

The successful candidate will have:

Matric

NQF level 7 qualification in project management or a similar field

7 to 8 years’ experience in a similar industry and / or role

Skilled in Microsoft Excel, Word, and PowerPoint (Advanced)

Strong written and verbal communications skills

Ability to effectively communicate with Senior and Executive Management

Commitment to excellence, outstanding work ethic and attention to detail

Valid driver’s license with own reliable vehicle

Please note, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

project manager

assessor

facilitator

