SAP Functional Consultant at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

?? Join the Fast Lane: SAP Functional MM & PP Consultant Wanted! ??

Are you ready to drive innovation and excellence in the automotive industry? If you’re a passionate SAP Functional Consultant with expertise in Materials Management (MM) and Production Planning (PP), we want YOU to accelerate your career with us!

Location: Gauteng

Essential Skills requirements:

Good working knowledge of SAP APO/PP/MM customizing: setting up /customizing of Process Chains, batch job variants, Core interface integration models, custom tables and master data chains to suit specific markets within ATLAS and WIT

Supply Chain planning tools and methodologies.

Expert knowledge of Demand Planning module

Expert/Working understanding of the Material Planning process, i.e., MRP- replenishment, stock ordering, inventory management, Purchase requisition/order creation and order proposal generation and interfacing to planning and ordering tools

Expert knowledge of the core interfaces and operational activities i.e., housekeeping, daily monitoring, batch job monitoring and queue monitoring.

Expert trouble shooting skill to handle Incidents and user tickets within the Business SLA.

Working knowledge of the supply chain processes, especially around purchasing, imports, materials planning, forecasting and distribution.

JIRA and Confluence, especially X-ray test suite.

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Responsibilities that successful candidate would need to carry out: (not limited to)

Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for functional and/or technical design document(s).

Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes.

Executing the required changes through configuration.

Interact with consultants of other modules for Integration requirements.

Preparing test data and documentation, Conducting Unit tests, Regression tests and System Integration security tests including recording of results.

Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners.

Planning of go live milestones, planning, preparation and execution of migration, cutover and Go-Live as well as post Go-Live support activities.

Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails.

Support the troubleshooting, resolving and closing of Production Support tickets within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements).

User interface transactional solutions.

Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles.

Update and maintain documentation as an existing system’s functionality is changed.

Execution according to the Agile Methodology and attending of all team meetings, including Stand-ups, Sprint Review, Sprint Retrospectives, Sprint Planning meetings etc.

Daily use of the Agile Tool Chain, as per the updates required by the respective feature team(s).

If this role speaks to you then waste no time and get an application across.

Desired Skills:

SAP MM

SAP PP

Demand planning

Supply Chain processes

Agile

Learn more/Apply for this position