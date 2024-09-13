Senior ITSM Technical Consultant – Western Cape Cape Town

Role: Senior ITSM Technical Consultant

Location: Century City, Cape Town

Our client is a leading Software Solutions company and they are looking for a dynamic ITSM Technical Consultant to join their growing team. You will need to be proficient in a specific technology or domain is expected (ServiceNow, 4Me, Remedy etc). The job includes responsibilities for successful solution implementation, upgrades and troubleshooting, support ticket resolution, service requests and comprehensive documentation which encompasses system configurations, user guides, training, and best practices. Client interaction is vital to understand the needs and offer technical recommendations of your clients. This is a good opportunity for growth and development!

Requirements:

Work experience must include 5 – 8 years of enterprise ITSM application deployment

Previous professional services experience is preferred

Strong SQL Experience

SQL Reporting Services Experience

Performance configuration and Tuning

Customized report development

General Support and Troubleshooting

IT related qualification

Excellent communication skills and people skills

Analytical thinking

Microsoft Office proficient: Excel, Word, TEAMS, PowerPoint, Outlook

Competent in professional business English communication verbally and written

Must have a valid driver’s license and functional vehicle

Desired Skills:

ITSM

Technical Consultaant

SQL

4Me

