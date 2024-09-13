Role: Senior ITSM Technical Consultant
Location: Century City, Cape Town
Our client is a leading Software Solutions company and they are looking for a dynamic ITSM Technical Consultant to join their growing team. You will need to be proficient in a specific technology or domain is expected (ServiceNow, 4Me, Remedy etc). The job includes responsibilities for successful solution implementation, upgrades and troubleshooting, support ticket resolution, service requests and comprehensive documentation which encompasses system configurations, user guides, training, and best practices. Client interaction is vital to understand the needs and offer technical recommendations of your clients. This is a good opportunity for growth and development!
Requirements:
- Work experience must include 5 – 8 years of enterprise ITSM application deployment
- Previous professional services experience is preferred
- Strong SQL Experience
- SQL Reporting Services Experience
- Performance configuration and Tuning
- Customized report development
- General Support and Troubleshooting
- IT related qualification
- Excellent communication skills and people skills
- Analytical thinking
- Microsoft Office proficient: Excel, Word, TEAMS, PowerPoint, Outlook
- Competent in professional business English communication verbally and written
- Must have a valid driver’s license and functional vehicle
Desired Skills:
- ITSM
- Technical Consultaant
- SQL
- 4Me