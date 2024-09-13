Software Engineer (Azure, AWS, GCP, C#, Angular, SQL)

ENVIRONMENT:

ASSIST in architectural design and engineering an N-tier cloud-native technology platform as the next Software Engineer sought to join the team of dynamic Independent Asset Management Firm. You will review code against Engineering best practices, performance, reliability, security and intended business outcomes while testing systems and helping to refine & improve DevOps processes. The ideal candidate must possess a relevant BSc. Degree with at least 5 years active work experience with micro-service architectures in a Full-Stack capacity, including cloud platforms such as Microsoft Azure, AWS, GCP and programming languages such as C#, Angular, SQL.

DUTIES:

Assist in architectural design and engineering an N-tier cloud-native technology platform (Full-Stack).

Assist with re-enforcing Software Engineering best practices and cloud design patterns that lead to but not limited to highly available, reliable, performant, and user-centric systems.

Review code against Engineering best practices, performance, reliability, security and intended business outcomes.

Engage with business and technical stakeholders and translate business into technical requirements.

Participate in, refine, and improve DevOps processes.

Participate in Program Increment planning, Scrum ceremonies – size tickets, run planning and retrospectives.

Write and review technical documentation.

Test systems against performance, reliability, and security expectations.

Test systems and run testing in larger groups.

Support current services.

Assist with supporting a culture of knowledge sharing, continuous learning, and improvement.

Build relationships within Technology and across the wider business through delivery.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A BSc or other relevant Degree.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 5 years actively working with micro-service architectures in a Full-Stack capacity, including cloud platforms such as Microsoft Azure, AWS, GCP and programming languages such as C#, Angular, SQL.

Worked with containerized applications orchestrated through Service Fabric or Kubernetes.

Worked with cloud platforms such as App Services, Function Apps, Service Bus, Event Hub, Service Fabric, Kubernetes, API Manager, CosmosDB, Data Factory, Storage Accounts.

Implemented automated Test-Driven Development and continuous testing.

Worked with CI/ID platforms such as Azure DevOps.

Advantageous –

Experience in Financial Services/Asset Management, Azure technologies.

Associate to expert level cloud certifications from Microsoft / AWS / GCP.

ATTRIBUTES:

A desire to be seen and treated as an individual, rather than a job description.

A passion for building relationships with people, understanding their needs and addressing them.

An interest in financial and other data – how we fetch it, store it, deliver it, and display it.

A passion for building user-centric technology systems.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Software

Engineer

Azure

Learn more/Apply for this position