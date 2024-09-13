Software Testing Learnership Programme at Geeks4learning – Gauteng Sandton

Join the Geeks4Learning Software Testing Learnership Programme!
Are you a recent South African matriculant with a passion for IT and software development?
This is your opportunity to kickstart a career in software testing and development with a 12-month learnership program hosted in Johannesburg, Gauteng. We’re looking for candidates who have a basic understanding of IT or development, eager to grow and learn in a professional environment.
What we offer:
- A 12-month program focusing on software testing with potential pathways to development.
- The opportunity to gain hands-on experience in software testing and potentially move into development roles.
- Professional mentorship and structured learning.
- Possible future opportunities for internships or employment based on performance.
Learnership Requirements:
- Education: Grade 12 is essential. You’ll need:
- Maths (Minimum Level 4 – 50%)
- English (Minimum Level 4 – 50%)
- Maths Literacy (Minimum Level 5 – 60%)
- Second language (Minimum Level 4 – 50%)
- Not currently engaged in post-Matric studies or formal employment
- Aged between 18 and 29 years
- A burning passion for an IT career
- Basic understanding of IT or software development.
- Strong interest in learning software testing and development.
- Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
- Enthusiasm for technology and continuous learning.
Skills We Value:
- Effective communication (verbal and non-verbal) in English
- A positive work attitude and strong work ethic
- Diligence and hard work
- Self-driven and goal-oriented mindset
- Innovative thinking and problem-solving skills
- Attention to detail
- Time management and planning abilities
- Basic computer skills
Our Hiring Process:
- Apply: Submit your application for the learnership programme.
- Questionnaire and Documents: Complete a questionnaire and send relevant documents to our recruitment team for review.
- IKM Assessment: Complete an IKM assessment to showcase your knowledge and skills.
- Interview: Meet with us for an engaging interview to learn more about our organization and for us to get know you better.
- Excellence Awaits: Begin your journey toward excellence!
Equal Opportunity for All:
Geeks4Learning encourages candidates with disabilities to apply. We believe in providing everyone a fair chance to pursue a successful career.
Ready to geek out with us? Apply now and let’s shape the future of IT together! ??
Desired Skills:
- Basic Computer Skills
- Time Management
- Self-Driven
- Critical Thinker
- software testing life cyc
About The Employer:
Geeks4Learning is an accredited IT training academy. Geeks4Learning emerged from an initiative created by Reverside, known as #SkillsRevolution, dedicated to facilitating digital transformation for businesses. Recognizing a critical gap in the IT workforce landscape in 2019, Reverside identified a shortage of young talents entering the industry despite abundant opportunities. In response, they restructured their training programs to equip more youth with the requisite skills for thriving in IT roles.