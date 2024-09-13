Software Testing Learnership Programme at Geeks4learning

Join the Geeks4Learning Software Testing Learnership Programme!

Are you a recent South African matriculant with a passion for IT and software development?

This is your opportunity to kickstart a career in software testing and development with a 12-month learnership program hosted in Johannesburg, Gauteng. We’re looking for candidates who have a basic understanding of IT or development, eager to grow and learn in a professional environment.

What we offer:

A 12-month program focusing on software testing with potential pathways to development.

The opportunity to gain hands-on experience in software testing and potentially move into development roles.

Professional mentorship and structured learning.

Possible future opportunities for internships or employment based on performance.

Learnership Requirements:

Education : Grade 12 is essential. You’ll need:

: Grade 12 is essential. You’ll need: Maths (Minimum Level 4 – 50%)



English (Minimum Level 4 – 50%)



Maths Literacy (Minimum Level 5 – 60%)



Second language (Minimum Level 4 – 50%)

Not currently engaged in post-Matric studies or formal employment

Aged between 18 and 29 years

A burning passion for an IT career

Basic understanding of IT or software development.

Strong interest in learning software testing and development.

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Enthusiasm for technology and continuous learning.

Skills We Value:

Effective communication (verbal and non-verbal) in English

A positive work attitude and strong work ethic

Diligence and hard work

Self-driven and goal-oriented mindset

Innovative thinking and problem-solving skills

Attention to detail

Time management and planning abilities

Basic computer skills

Our Hiring Process:

Apply: Submit your application for the learnership programme. Questionnaire and Documents: Complete a questionnaire and send relevant documents to our recruitment team for review. IKM Assessment: Complete an IKM assessment to showcase your knowledge and skills. Interview: Meet with us for an engaging interview to learn more about our organization and for us to get know you better. Excellence Awaits: Begin your journey toward excellence!

Equal Opportunity for All:

Geeks4Learning encourages candidates with disabilities to apply. We believe in providing everyone a fair chance to pursue a successful career.

Ready to geek out with us? Apply now and let’s shape the future of IT together! ??

Desired Skills:

Basic Computer Skills

Time Management

Self-Driven

Critical Thinker

software testing life cyc

About The Employer:

Geeks4Learning is an accredited IT training academy. Geeks4Learning emerged from an initiative created by Reverside, known as #SkillsRevolution, dedicated to facilitating digital transformation for businesses. Recognizing a critical gap in the IT workforce landscape in 2019, Reverside identified a shortage of young talents entering the industry despite abundant opportunities. In response, they restructured their training programs to equip more youth with the requisite skills for thriving in IT roles.



Learn more/Apply for this position