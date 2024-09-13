Systems Administrator at Financial Intelligence Centre – Gauteng Pretoria

To support and maintain new and existing server infrastructure and software services.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Support and Maintenance

• Support all server infrastructure and applications for the different server environments.

• Support cloud platforms including but not limited to Office 365, Microsoft mobility and security stack, and Microsoft hosted infrastructure and application platforms.

• Assist in the design, build and deployment of Microsoft cloud security solutions.

• Implement security controls and threat protection, manage identity and access, and protect data, applications, and networks using Microsoft Cloud Security tools.

• Provide second- and third-line technical support to IT staff and service desk.

• Research and recommend, enhancements to the security posture of the operational environment, based on leading industry practices.

• Perform application deployment, service upgrades and patch management for all environments.

• Contribute and complete IT Operational projects as needed.

Service Availability

• Monitor service availability and troubleshoot system issues to support the ICT hosting environment and general operations within the FIC.

• Support and maintain the Business continuity and recovery environments.

• Maintain system performance by performing system monitoring and analysis, and performance tuning.

• Daily service availability monitoring for availability and performance monitoring.

ICT Governance

• Create clear and concise documentation to formalise work stream processes.

• Comply with all relevant policies, procedures, standards, and guidelines.

• Document issues & track progress in ticketing system.

EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

• ICT relevant qualification -NQF Level 5

• 2 relevant Microsoft Certified Associate accreditations related to Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure such as Azure Administrator Associate, Azure Security Engineer Associate, Windows Server Hybrid Associate, Messaging Administrator Associate, Security Administrator Associate and Teams Administrator Associate,

Experience

• Minimum 3 years’ experience in System Administration

• Minimum 1 years Cloud management experience

• Minimum 3 years Windows Server and Active Directory experience

• Minimum 3 years VMware administration experience

• Minimum 3 years Enterprise Storage experience

Advantageous:

• PowerShell proficiency

• Demonstrable experience of Microsoft 365 Services, Microsoft Exchange.

• Demonstrable experience of VEEAM Backup and Recovery.

• Demonstrable experience of Device Management using Microsoft Endpoint Manager and System Center suite.

• Experience in managing IT Disaster Recovery services.

• Experience working with proxy servers.

• Experience in Cloud migrations.

