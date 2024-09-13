Technical Data Business Analyst

ENVIRONMENT:

Identify, gather, analyse and document user stories and translate into high level technical specifications and designs as the next Technical Data Business Analyst wanted by a leading Independent Asset Management Firm. You will take ownership of the delivery, stability and support objectives for the features and platforms you are involved with while ensuring that solutions conform to Enterprise Architectural standards and compliance standards. You will need a suitable Degree or Business Analyst Certification such as FTI or IIBA CBAP with 5-7 years industry experience, favouring individuals with LISP/Platform or Asset Management industry knowledge.

DUTIES:

Take ownership of the delivery, stability and support objectives for the features and platforms you are involved with. These will include: A modern communications platform for an Investment Platform. A modern, democratized, data platform for the Investment Platform business, within the larger Data Platform. Supplementary data-related features on the Investment Platform website.

Identify, gather, analyse and document user stories and translate into high-level technical specifications and designs.

Effectively communicate specifications and proposals to all stakeholders including management, business users and IT Developers.

Ensure that solutions conform to Enterprise Architectural standards and compliance standards at all times.

Understand, enhance and deliver improved business processes.

Co-ordinate, execute, and respond to testing requirements as necessary.

Provide overviews and training to relevant teams.

Document processes to ensure suitable cross-skilling and ongoing support in the team.

Assist the team with the ongoing support of existing and new data and communication platforms/requirements.

Work with various teams of Software Engineers, Data Engineers and Analysts.

Collaborate with relevant IT Heads, Engineering Leads and Product Owners to define and execute the IT Strategy.

Build relationships within Technology teams and across the wider business through delivery.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A relevant Degree or Business Analyst Certification such as FTI or IIBA CBAP.

Experience/Skills –

5-7 Years industry experience, favouring individuals with LISP/Platform or Asset Management industry knowledge.

A thorough understanding of the IT development lifecycle, development frameworks, methodology and implementation.

Experience of working in Agile environments, Scrum teams or Iterative Delivery frameworks.

Knowledge of Customer Communication Management (CCM) systems and process.

ATTRIBUTES:

A desire to work within a high-performing team.

The ability to work independently on multiple tasks and to tight timelines.

Able to work in an Agile manner so as to ensure incremental delivery and ongoing momentum is maintained.

A keen interest in modern data, reporting, communication and web technologies.

