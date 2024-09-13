Technical Salesforce Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A reputable Independent Asset Management Firm seeks a highly analytical & solutions-driven Technical Salesforce Business Analyst to create innovative ways to drive user adoption and upskilling. You will work with service users and leaders to guide discovery, research, and design efforts to create effective and efficient technology solutions to the Service teams, facilitate the creation of customer journeys while staying abreast with Salesforce innovation. The ideal candidate must be Salesforce Service Cloud Certified (to at least Platform Builder Level), have at least 5 years hands-on Salesforce or similar CRM experience in an Agile methodology framework – able to manage sprints and backlogs.

DUTIES:

Understand and add value to all business, processes, functional and technical discussions.

Work with service users and leaders to guide discovery, research, and design efforts to create effective and efficient technology solutions to the Service teams.

Facilitate the creation of customer journeys from inception to completion.

Create innovative ways to drive user adoption and upskilling.

Advocate for design quality and vision alignment within solution recommendations.

Apply design thinking methodologies.

Work closely with the end users to understand their business needs and deliver innovative solutions to ensure their success.

Regularly attend service team meetings to proactively identify where Salesforce could be leveraged or improved to support the users.

Be responsible for the end-to-end design and delivery of new features and enhancements.

Own on-boarding, training, increasing adoption and building high levels of user satisfaction.

Be accountable for the platform governance and ensure standards are met and maintained across the Service Product team.

Keep up to date with Salesforce innovation and be an active part of the Salesforce community, actively bringing learnings and ideas to the organisation.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Salesforce Service Cloud Certification, (to at least Platform Builder Level).

Experience/Skills –

A minimum of 5 years hands-on Salesforce or similar CRM experience in an Agile methodology framework.

Be proficient in the design and configuration of the Salesforce Platform covering the user interface (page layouts, dynamic forms, lightning web components, etc), process automation (flow, processes, einstein, etc.) and data layer (data model, storage, etc.).

Be used to working in an Agile manner, managing sprints and backlogs.

Have the skills to span business, innovation, design, delivery, and adoption.

Prioritise the success of your users.

Are passionate about creating innovative user experiences and solving business challenges.

Comfortable managing multiple tasks and can quickly adjust priorities.

ATTRIBUTES:

Thrives on working with a wide range of personalities.

Enjoys being creative and can bring your ideas to life.

Ability to analyse, interpret and assimilate information.

A client focused and collaborative approach.

Intellectual curiosity.

The ability to ‘approach and own’.

Continuously looks for opportunities to develop.

Driven by results.

COMMENTS:

