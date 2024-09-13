Young scientists compete for top honours at Eskom Expo International Science Fair

Hundreds of bright young minds from 35 regions across South Africa and various other countries are set to participate in this year’s Eskom Expo for Young Scientists International Science Fair (ISF) for an opportunity to achieve top recognition and win life-changing prizes.

From 23 to 27 September 2024, a total of 308 local young scientists and nine international participants from Lesotho, India, Russia and Mexico will showcase their research and engineering projects at the Emperors Palace Convention Centre in Kempton Park. Additionally, nine young scientists from Turkey, Ghana, Mozambique, Kenya and Ireland will have an opportunity to take part virtually.

This event brings together many like-minded organisations to promote and support our future young scientists and engineers. Some of these sponsors like the University of Pretoria, Babcock and Siemens Energy are generously sponsoring 6 full bursaries for learners to pursue engineering degrees at a South African university of their choice, contingent on meeting the required criteria upon receiving their matric results. Various partial bursaries from Wits University and Alfeco Foundation are also up for grabs. These bursaries have a total value of over R3,7-million.

Massive monetary prizes up to R75 000 cash are up for grabs, along with laptops and tablet computers sponsored by Eskom Holdings, Siemens, Innomotics, the South African Environmental Observation Network (SAEON), Ekurhuleni Drums, Trisim Logistics, CXI Africa and FFS Refiners, amongst others.

The Eskom Development Foundation acting-CEO, Mologadi Motshele, says: “Eskom remains unwavering in its commitment to invest in the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists, which is the only national initiative of its kind – that reaches the whole of South Africa, and beyond to develop the skills and talent of the youth of our country.

“The Eskom Expo remains a vital platform to nurture and empower the next generation of innovators and scientists. The innovative solutions that will be presented by the leaners will directly address and resolve most of the challenges faced by our country, while paving their way for a brighter and more sustainable future.”

Eskom Expo executive director, Parthy Chetty, comments: “The journey to the Eskom Expo ISF began early in the year with workshops in each of the nine provinces, followed by Research and Innovation Camps, District Expos, and Regional Science Fairs. We are thrilled to acknowledge the significant growth in the number of girls pursuing STEMI (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Innovation) education. This positive trend marks an exciting shift towards a more inclusive future in these vital fields, where innovation and progress know no gender.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the exceptional finalists who have reached the international finals from the 14 500 participants nationally. Eskom Expo remains committed to supporting and encouraging the uptake of STEMI fields of study, ensuring that every individual, regardless of gender, has the opportunity to thrive and succeed.”

Members of the public are invited to attend the Eskom Expo ISF and see first-hand the impressive projects that these young scientists have developed. The exhibition hall will be open to the public on Thursday, 26 September 2024 from 15:00 to 17:00 at the Emperor’s Palace Convention Centre in Kempton Park.