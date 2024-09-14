SAP ABAP Developer (Expert) – 0759 – Gauteng Pretoria

Senior SAP ABAP Developer with SAP ABAP Certification and experience in SAP ABAP, UI5, SAP Fiori, S4Hana modules required for a reputable global company based in Gauteng

5+ Years of DevOps (Operations, configuration/development) experience in commercial and/or retail end user IT applications

Strong ABAP Development skills including but not limited to: Proven track record as a competent ABAP Programmer Good knowledge of Object Orientated Design Paradigms Test Driven Development Methodologies and how to make new and existing code testable Very strong understanding of optimized data retrieval and code performance techniques Good understanding of the Agile methodology Confluence and JIRA SAP Solution Manager exposure. Modern ABAP understanding SAP MM, SD, WM, APO exposure SAP S/4 HANA

including but not limited to: Based on a strong technical ABAP background, play a technical solution architect role for all change requests

Mediate between developers and functional team members and engage directly with external partners for the respective projects/maintenance/operations requirements

Technical oversight of developments on SAP systems that run global business processes spanning the supply, warehouse logistics and sales of automotive parts

