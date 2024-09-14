SAP ABAP Developer (Expert) – 0759 – Gauteng Pretoria

Sep 14, 2024

Senior SAP ABAP Developer with SAP ABAP Certification and experience in SAP ABAP, UI5, SAP Fiori, S4Hana modules required for a reputable global company based in Gauteng

  • 5+ Years of DevOps (Operations, configuration/development) experience in commercial and/or retail end user IT applications
  • Strong ABAP Development skills including but not limited to:
    • Proven track record as a competent ABAP Programmer
    • Good knowledge of Object Orientated Design Paradigms
    • Test Driven Development Methodologies and how to make new and existing code testable
    • Very strong understanding of optimized data retrieval and code performance techniques
    • Good understanding of the Agile methodology
    • Confluence and JIRA
    • SAP Solution Manager exposure.
    • Modern ABAP understanding
    • SAP MM, SD, WM, APO exposure
    • SAP S/4 HANA

  • Based on a strong technical ABAP background, play a technical solution architect role for all change requests

  • Mediate between developers and functional team members and engage directly with external partners for the respective projects/maintenance/operations requirements

  • Technical oversight of developments on SAP systems that run global business processes spanning the supply, warehouse logistics and sales of automotive parts

Desired Skills:

  • SAP ABAP Developer
  • SAP ABAP Certified
  • UI5
  • FIORI
  • ABAP Programmer

