SAP ABAP Developer (Expert) – 0759

Senior SAP ABAP Developer with SAP ABAP Certification and experience in SAP ABAP, UI5, SAP Fiori, S4Hana modules required for a reputable global company based in Gauteng
- 5+ Years of DevOps (Operations, configuration/development) experience in commercial and/or retail end user IT applications
- Strong ABAP Development skills including but not limited to:
- Proven track record as a competent ABAP Programmer
- Good knowledge of Object Orientated Design Paradigms
- Test Driven Development Methodologies and how to make new and existing code testable
- Very strong understanding of optimized data retrieval and code performance techniques
- Good understanding of the Agile methodology
- Confluence and JIRA
- SAP Solution Manager exposure.
- Modern ABAP understanding
- SAP MM, SD, WM, APO exposure
- SAP S/4 HANA
- Based on a strong technical ABAP background, play a technical solution architect role for all change requests
- Mediate between developers and functional team members and engage directly with external partners for the respective projects/maintenance/operations requirements
- Technical oversight of developments on SAP systems that run global business processes spanning the supply, warehouse logistics and sales of automotive parts
Desired Skills:
- SAP ABAP Developer
- SAP ABAP Certified
- UI5
- FIORI
- ABAP Programmer