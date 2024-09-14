SAP EWM Consultant (Senior) – 1264 – Gauteng Pretoria

Sep 14, 2024

Senior SAP EWM Consultant with experience in supply chain and SAP TM (Transportation Management) required for a reputable global company based in Gauteng

  • Functional & Configuration experience in the SAP EWM (Extended Warehouse Management) Module
  • Experience in Logistics Supply Chain
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation.
  • DevOps (Operations, configuration/development) experience in commercial/and/or retail end user IT applications
  • Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for functional and/or technical design documents
  • Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
  • Providing business case input in terms of benefits and risks
  • Preparing test data for testing of user stories
  • Execute and/or support testing activities, for example: unit testing, system integration tests, regression testing, user acceptance testing, security testing.
  • Analyse and scope end-user authorisation roles
  • Preparing User Manuals and conducting training to business process owners
  • Preparing cut-over strategy, e.g., data migration
  • Go-Live preparation and post Go-Live Support
  • Change Management
  • Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails
  • Receiving, troubleshooting, resolving, and closing operational and maintenance tickets within SLA’s
  • Development debugging
  • Interact with consultants of other modules
  • Update and maintain documentation as an existing system’s functionality is changed
  • Taking a proactive approach in the software development/design process
  • Agile Methodology – attending of all team meetings, including Stand ups, Sprint Review, Sprint retrospectives, Sprint Planning meetings etc.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP EWM Consultant
  • SAP TM
  • SAP Extended Warehouse Management
  • SAP Transportation Management

