SAP EWM Consultant (Senior) – 1264 – Gauteng Pretoria

Senior SAP EWM Consultant with experience in supply chain and SAP TM (Transportation Management) required for a reputable global company based in Gauteng
- Functional & Configuration experience in the SAP EWM (Extended Warehouse Management) Module
- Experience in Logistics Supply Chain
- Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation.
- DevOps (Operations, configuration/development) experience in commercial/and/or retail end user IT applications
- Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for functional and/or technical design documents
- Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
- Providing business case input in terms of benefits and risks
- Preparing test data for testing of user stories
- Execute and/or support testing activities, for example: unit testing, system integration tests, regression testing, user acceptance testing, security testing.
- Analyse and scope end-user authorisation roles
- Preparing User Manuals and conducting training to business process owners
- Preparing cut-over strategy, e.g., data migration
- Go-Live preparation and post Go-Live Support
- Change Management
- Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails
- Receiving, troubleshooting, resolving, and closing operational and maintenance tickets within SLA’s
- Development debugging
- Interact with consultants of other modules
- Update and maintain documentation as an existing system’s functionality is changed
- Taking a proactive approach in the software development/design process
- Agile Methodology – attending of all team meetings, including Stand ups, Sprint Review, Sprint retrospectives, Sprint Planning meetings etc.
Desired Skills:
- SAP EWM Consultant
- SAP TM
- SAP Extended Warehouse Management
- SAP Transportation Management