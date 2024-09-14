SAP EWM Consultant (Senior) – 1264

Senior SAP EWM Consultant with experience in supply chain and SAP TM (Transportation Management) required for a reputable global company based in Gauteng

Functional & Configuration experience in the SAP EWM (Extended Warehouse Management) Module

Experience in Logistics Supply Chain

Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation.

DevOps (Operations, configuration/development) experience in commercial/and/or retail end user IT applications

Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS , and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for functional and/or technical design documents

Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes

Providing business case input in terms of benefits and risks

Preparing test data for testing of user stories

Execute and/or support testing activities , for example: unit testing, system integration tests, regression testing, user acceptance testing, security testing.

Analyse and scope end-user authorisation roles

Preparing User Manuals and conducting training to business process owners

Preparing cut-over strategy, e.g., data migration

Go-Live preparation and post Go-Live Support

Change Management

Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails

Receiving, troubleshooting, resolving, and closing operational and maintenance tickets within SLA’s

Development debugging

Interact with consultants of other modules

Update and maintain documentation as an existing system’s functionality is changed

Taking a proactive approach in the software development/design process

Agile Methodology – attending of all team meetings, including Stand ups, Sprint Review, Sprint retrospectives, Sprint Planning meetings etc.

Please send CV to: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

SAP EWM Consultant

SAP TM

SAP Extended Warehouse Management

SAP Transportation Management

