SAP Human Capital Solutions Architect – Western Cape Cape Town

- SAP solution design and/or implementation.
- Designing complex architecture and ensure successful implementation.
- Providing guidance on the SAP ECC HCM, Success Factors and SAP Business Technology Platform and tools.
- Integrating SAP ECC HCM, Success Factors and SAP Business Technology solutions
- Involvement in SAP ECC HCM, Success Factors and SAP Business Technology Platform system migration or upgrades.
Minimum Requirements:
Qualification:
- Bachelors Degree
Skills & Abilities:
- Design and validate a complex SAP solutions architecture.
- Identify and challenge solution scenarios by taking the business environment into account.
- Provide recommendations and guidance on the SAP platform and tools.
- Knowledge of integrating SAP solutions into a broad array of technologies and architectures.
- Knowledge of SAP system migration or upgrades.
- IT Strategic planning and execution.
Experience:
- 7 + years of SAP Human Capital Solution Architecture experience.
- Experience with SAP HCM ECC, SAP Success Factors and SAP Business Technology Platform
- Architecture knowledge and/or certification (e.g. TOGAF, Zachman, etc.)
- Cloud Architecture experience (beneficial)
Desired Skills:
- SAP Successfactors
- SAP ECC6 HCM
- Solution Architecture
- BTP
- CPI