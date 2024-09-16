Absa Group hackathon ignites innovation, engagement

Absa Group has announced the successful completion of its second annual Hackathon, aimed at igniting engagement and fostering innovation within the Absa Technology community. The event also served as a platform for colleagues across Africa and Europe to contribute to critical business priorities through innovative digital interventions.

Johnson Idesoh, group chief information and technology officer, says: “This year’s Hackathon, which underscores Absa’s commitment to being a digitally led organisation, saw participants develop innovative solutions that align with our business objectives and address the evolving needs of both the company and our customers. We eagerly anticipate how these groundbreaking ideas will be integrated into our operations, improving customer experience and driving Absa forward.”

Held on 11 and 12 September 2024, the Absa Technology Hackathon, themed 10xImpact, challenged 36 teams (comprising 260 colleagues who battled it out for 24 hours) from across Absa’s operations to develop solutions that could deliver 10 times the impact across the organisation.

The technology competition showcased collaboration and talent from colleagues across Absa Technology; the participants among others included colleagues from Botswana, South Africa, Mozambique, Ghana, Kenya, Seychelles and Prague.

Group winners of the 2024 Absa Technology Hackathon were:

First Prize Winners: Hackernauts (South Africa and Prague)

Second Prize Winners: Dragons Unleashed (Botswana)

Third Prize winners: Teamo Supremo (South Africa)

“The 2024 Absa Technology Hackathon has once again demonstrated the incredible talent and innovative spirit within our organisation,” Idesoh says. “In a display of remarkable creativity and forward-thinking the Hackathon has concluded with outstanding solutions to some of the most pressing business challenges.

“The winning ideas will be tested further and supported through to implementation in the bank to the benefit of our customers and colleagues reinforcing Absa’s ongoing journey to be a leader in digital transformation. I’m proud of all our participants and winners, whose exceptional solutions have set a new benchmark for excellence.”