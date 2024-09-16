APPSolve wins at 2024 Oracle Partner Awards

APPSolve is a winner in the 2024 Oracle Partner Awards – EMEA Business Impact Category.

The Business Impact award showcases partners that have packaged a set of capabilities and best practices to address customer challenges. Partners considered for this award have built a thriving business in a solution area, specific industry-vertical, or customer segment with Oracle’s portfolio of technology, products, and services.

APPSolve implemented Oracle Cloud Procure to Pay for a prominent Investment Bank. After delivering a successful rollout in South Africa, APPSolve has been awarded the opportunity to expand its implementation to three additional territories: the UK, the US, and the Channel Islands.

Key business benefits of the implementation include:

Enhanced Supplier Catalogues Management: Through the deployment of Oracle's procurement catalogues and Supplier Portal, the Bank significantly streamlined the process of updating supplier catalogues. Automation of this process saved approximately 4 to 5 days of manual effort per employee, freeing up valuable time for more strategic, high-value activities.

Expense Reports Transformation: Prior to implementing Oracle Expense Reports, the Bank's expense reimbursement process spanned an entire month. With the adoption of Oracle Expense Reports, this process has been streamlined, reducing the time required for processing expense reports to mere days – a remarkable 75% decrease. This transformation enables faster reimbursement and greater operational agility.

Revolutionised Invoice Processing with IDR: The implementation of Intelligent Document Recognition (IDR) for processing supplier invoices has been a game-changer for the Bank. IDR reduced the manual workload on accountants by 3 to 4 days per month. Collectively, this enhancement has saved the business between 800 to 1000 man-hours per month, driving greater productivity and efficiency across operations.