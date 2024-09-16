Automation Test Analyst (SQE) – Remote Remote

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Automation Test Analyst to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 12-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Use the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyse, design, develop and implement re-useable automated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure the overall quality of the solution.

Build and foster deep relationship with Peers, Subject Matter Experts, Developers, Product Owner and other Stakeholders through transparent communication which align to the company Values.

Work closely with Quality Assurance Leads, Practise Leads, Business Analysts, Developers, Architects, Product Owner and other Stakeholders to meet the expectations of our clients.

Contribute to the retrospective reviews to introduce efficiencies which will ensure quicker delivery with high quality to our clients.

Actively participate in the planning, estimation and sizing of products, features, stories to be delivered.

Delivery of a well-structured quality assurance solution, aligned to enterprise quality practices and standards, within the timelines agreed with the delivery team.

Report and manage the resolution of issues timeously to avoid unplanned expenses which could result in late delivery and stability issues once operational.

Contribute to the systematic breakdown of the business needs into manageable feature(s), stories and epics that can be delivered.

Participate in the backlog grooming.

Participate in the sprint planning, test estimation and acceptance criteria per story.

Discuss the low-level design and functional requirements with the QA Lead, Application/Solution Architect to understand the approach to test automation.

Collaborate with the Core Technical Team to continuously improve the automation frameworks and overall platform.

Develop the automation code using the automation test kit for execution.

Implement the test automation solutions with the objective that it has adequate coverage within the sprint.

Ensure the test automation solution meets the architectural and development standards that are re-usable and scalable.

Confirm that the automation test code implemented is appropriately catalogued, stored and aligns with the required governance.

Ensure artefacts are easy obtainable by storing all relevant artefacts in the repository

Integration into and test automation execution on DevOps pipelines.

Log defects using the pre-defined defect management process and tool, and ensure the relevant information is captured accurately that will assist with the root cause analysis.

Identify potential product risks and communicate to the QA Lead the details and any possible mitigation factors.

Report status of testing to the squad daily.

Collaborate with the stakeholder to ensure the resolution of a defect and that the root cause analysis is performed and recorded.

Participate in all retrospective reviews.

Participate in the showcase to stakeholders.

Understand and manage own time based on expected timelines articulated by the line-management and project expectations.

Collaborate with Peers and industry experts to understand technical advances and its application within the company eco-system.

Seek ongoing improvements in technical capabilities.

Mentor the Software Test Engineers within the team to improve their technical capabilities.

Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values.

Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise.

Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities.

Contribute to the company Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.).

Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy.

Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking.

What we are looking for:

Completed IT / BSc degree or other related fields

5 years’ experience as an Automation Test Analyst

Good working knowledge of Front End and API automation as well as Performance Testing (NFT).

Tools include Selenium/Appium/Healenium, RestAssured and JMeter.

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

Selenium

RestAssured

Jmeter

