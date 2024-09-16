Azure DevOps Engineer (permanent) 100% remote (TB) – Gauteng Johannesburg

- The candidate will join a team which follows the Agile Methodology with daily SRCUM meeting meetings and 1-2 weekly sprints.
- The solution has been built on a modern data platform stack developed on Azure Databricks Delta Lake with Unity Catalog.
- Full understanding of applying Agile methodology in DevOps.
- Configuring DevOps.
- Manage DevOps repositories.
- Implement and manage CI/CD build and release pipelines.
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications and experience required:
- Senior Certificate plus relevant IT Degree/IT Diploma.
- Azure DevOps certification.
- Microsoft certified DevOps Engineer Expert (advantage).
- Must have 3 years’ minimum experience in DevOps.
Advantageous skills:
- Power BI data modelling and report development using PIBR format.
- SQL development.
- DAX development.
- JSON.
Desired Skills:
- Azure DevOps
- DevOps
- Azure