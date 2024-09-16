Azure DevOps Engineer (permanent) 100% remote (TB) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Sep 16, 2024

  • The candidate will join a team which follows the Agile Methodology with daily SRCUM meeting meetings and 1-2 weekly sprints.

  • The solution has been built on a modern data platform stack developed on Azure Databricks Delta Lake with Unity Catalog.

  • Full understanding of applying Agile methodology in DevOps.

  • Configuring DevOps.

  • Manage DevOps repositories.

  • Implement and manage CI/CD build and release pipelines.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications and experience required:

  • Senior Certificate plus relevant IT Degree/IT Diploma.

  • Azure DevOps certification.

  • Microsoft certified DevOps Engineer Expert (advantage).

  • Must have 3 years’ minimum experience in DevOps.

Advantageous skills:

  • Power BI data modelling and report development using PIBR format.

  • SQL development.

  • DAX development.

  • JSON.

Desired Skills:

  • Azure DevOps
  • DevOps
  • Azure

