Azure Enterprise Architect – SvW – Gauteng Johannesburg

Sep 16, 2024

This role will start with a migration project (data/reports/dashboards from QlikView), but thereafter will remain working with the same platform/technologies.

Minimum Requirements:

10+ years experience in:

  • Power BI data modelling and report development using PIBR format

  • Strong DAX and SQL development skills

  • Strong dimensional modelling skills

  • Acquainted with Agile / DevOps methodology

  • Deploy Fabric semantic models

  • Deploy to Microsoft Fabric workspaces via DevOps CI/CD pipelines

  • Manage and optimise Fabric workspaces, applications, and user access

Optional but would be an advantage:

  • Azure Databricks notebook development using Python & SQL

  • Microsoft Azure certified enterprise analyst

  • Microsoft Azure certified Power BI data analyst associate

  • Azure data factory development

  • Microsoft Azure certified data engineer

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • Microsoft
  • SQL development
  • Power BI data modelling
  • architecture

