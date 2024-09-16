Azure Enterprise Architect – SvW

This role will start with a migration project (data/reports/dashboards from QlikView), but thereafter will remain working with the same platform/technologies.

Minimum Requirements:

10+ years experience in:

Power BI data modelling and report development using PIBR format

Strong DAX and SQL development skills

Strong dimensional modelling skills

Acquainted with Agile / DevOps methodology

Deploy Fabric semantic models

Deploy to Microsoft Fabric workspaces via DevOps CI/CD pipelines

Manage and optimise Fabric workspaces, applications, and user access

Optional but would be an advantage:

Azure Databricks notebook development using Python & SQL

Microsoft Azure certified enterprise analyst

Microsoft Azure certified Power BI data analyst associate

Azure data factory development

Microsoft Azure certified data engineer

Desired Skills:

Azure

Microsoft

SQL development

Power BI data modelling

architecture

Learn more/Apply for this position