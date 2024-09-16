Azure Enterprise Architect – SvW

This role will start with a migration project (data/reports/dashboards from QlikView), but thereafter will remain working with the same platform/technologies.
Minimum Requirements:
10+ years experience in:
- Power BI data modelling and report development using PIBR format
- Strong DAX and SQL development skills
- Strong dimensional modelling skills
- Acquainted with Agile / DevOps methodology
- Deploy Fabric semantic models
- Deploy to Microsoft Fabric workspaces via DevOps CI/CD pipelines
- Manage and optimise Fabric workspaces, applications, and user access
Optional but would be an advantage:
- Azure Databricks notebook development using Python & SQL
- Microsoft Azure certified enterprise analyst
- Microsoft Azure certified Power BI data analyst associate
- Azure data factory development
- Microsoft Azure certified data engineer
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- Microsoft
- SQL development
- Power BI data modelling
- architecture