Business Analyst Training – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Sep 16, 2024

Business Analyst Training – 3-Month Contract
Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric [Grade 12]
  • Relevant Technical/IT Degree or Diploma.
  • At least 3 years experience in an end user-facing role.
  • Experience in business process documentation.
  • Experience in creating training documentation.
  • Appreciation of technology accountable for Knowledge of requisite processes for accountability.

Responsibilities:

  • Compliance with all processes for all incidents, requests, and changes (e.g. Manage Requirements, Critical Incident process, etc.)
  • Effective Service Level Management:
  • Ensure all global and regional vendors deliver against all agreed SLAs
  • Ensure compliance with all IM and organization policies and report on all matters pertaining to non-compliance.
  • Ensure compliance with SOX, King IV, and all other relevant governance requirements.
  • Ensure full compliance to IM PMO processes (e.g. gate reviews etc.)
  • Living the organization’s Values
  • Maintain good inter-departmental relationships.
  • Staff development via formal training where required.
  • Strategic roadmap agreed with requested, and initiatives delivered against expectation.
  • Timeous completion of ad hoc requests.
  • Attendance of stakeholders and timeously close out of all actions relating to site timeously update, maintain, and action all items on SysAid.
  • Agreed training completed within agreed timelines.
  • All strategic roadmap activities created as demands and submitted for approval.
  • All task closures to be agreed by the requester.
  • Project Plans to be updated as per PMO governance.
  • Schedule to be updated as per PMO governance.
  • Status Reports to be updated as per PMO governance.
  • All projects to be baselines to be created/ updated as per PMO governance.

Desired Skills:

  • Business
  • Analyst
  • Training

Learn more/Apply for this position