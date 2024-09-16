Business Analyst Training – 3-Month Contract
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric [Grade 12]
- Relevant Technical/IT Degree or Diploma.
- At least 3 years experience in an end user-facing role.
- Experience in business process documentation.
- Experience in creating training documentation.
- Appreciation of technology accountable for Knowledge of requisite processes for accountability.
Responsibilities:
- Compliance with all processes for all incidents, requests, and changes (e.g. Manage Requirements, Critical Incident process, etc.)
- Effective Service Level Management:
- Ensure all global and regional vendors deliver against all agreed SLAs
- Ensure compliance with all IM and organization policies and report on all matters pertaining to non-compliance.
- Ensure compliance with SOX, King IV, and all other relevant governance requirements.
- Ensure full compliance to IM PMO processes (e.g. gate reviews etc.)
- Living the organization’s Values
- Maintain good inter-departmental relationships.
- Staff development via formal training where required.
- Strategic roadmap agreed with requested, and initiatives delivered against expectation.
- Timeous completion of ad hoc requests.
- Attendance of stakeholders and timeously close out of all actions relating to site timeously update, maintain, and action all items on SysAid.
- Agreed training completed within agreed timelines.
- All strategic roadmap activities created as demands and submitted for approval.
- All task closures to be agreed by the requester.
- Project Plans to be updated as per PMO governance.
- Schedule to be updated as per PMO governance.
- Status Reports to be updated as per PMO governance.
- All projects to be baselines to be created/ updated as per PMO governance.
Desired Skills:
- Business
- Analyst
- Training