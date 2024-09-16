Business Systems Analyst at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

About our client:

Our client is a global leader in digital marketing and client reporting solutions, empowering financial professionals to enhance investor engagement and retention. With operations spanning four continents, they are rapidly expanding their team worldwide. Serving top-tier clients in the fintech sector, they seek individuals passionate about technical R&D and solution design, offering remote work opportunities.

What you will be doing:

Develop a deep understanding of the SaaS platform for fintech reporting.

Stay informed about industry trends and emerging technologies in asset and investment management.

Collaborate closely with sales and marketing to grasp client needs and challenges.

Partner with the product team to provide client insights and influence development.

Lead engaging technical pre-sales activities, including demos and proof of value.

Tailor technical solutions to address specific client challenges.

Clearly communicate the features and benefits of the platform to potential clients.

Conduct interactive training sessions for a seamless client transition.

Offer valuable client feedback to enhance the platform’s capabilities.

Be the voice of the customer, helping to elevate the overall customer experience.

What you need:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or Business Analysis.

More than 2 years of relevant professional experience.

Expertise in the Asset Management industry.

Demonstrated success as a Pre-Sales Engineer/Analyst, Product Analyst, Consultant, or in a comparable technical sales role within fintech or B2B SaaS.

Deep understanding of asset management, investment management, and financial reporting processes.

Exceptional presentation and communication abilities.

Skilled at translating technical concepts into business benefits.

