Cloud Engineer (AWS /Azure / Terraform)

We are seeking a well-versedCloud Engineer (AWS / Azure / Terraform) to join our team. Must be proficient in AWS and Terraform and possess expertise in designing, implementing, managing, troubleshooting, and deploying solutions on VMware and Cloud platforms. Must excel in collaborating with cross-functional teams to deliver robust cloud-based solutions aligned with business objectives.

What you’ll do:

Manage and maintain VMWare and Cloud platforms for customers.

Work with customers on projects to deploy new services as defined by Architects

Must be able to work independently and with multiple teams to deliver services

Call Management

Building strong relationships with customers.

The ability to take ownership of customer problems.

A proactive approach to customer problems and an understanding of customer perception.

Remote Incident Resolution

Ability to multi-task and meet specific goals set by supervisors and management

Your expertise:

Minimum 1-3 years Microsoft Azure Experience (IaaS, Paas).

Minimum 1-3 years Microsoft 365 Experience. (SaaS)

Minimum 5 years server support experience.

Qualifications required:

Grade 12

VMware Certificate (VCP ) Versions from 6.0 – Current / AWS Certificate

Preferred qualifications

Google Certifications

Azure Certifications

Microsoft 365 Certifications

AD/Entra ID

Terraform Certification

Server and network support experience

Personality and attributes:

Good communication skills

Self-sufficient

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Johannesburg

Work environment: Hybrid

Travel: Own Vehicle

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

