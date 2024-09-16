DevOps Engineer – Cloud Network Security (2593) KG – Gauteng Pretoria

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

  • You will find solutions for internal, complex network infrastructure issues in the entire network security environment and create efficiencies in the implementation of various solutions through automation.

  • You support global connectivity design issues in the global cloud connectivity environment (to the cloud, from the cloud and between cloud platforms, as well as to the public Internet).

  • You work closely with network industry manufacturers and major cloud platforms as well as with the interface partner NOC (Network Operation Centre).

  • You apply existing operating models in a future-proof manner and use your commitment and knowledge to increase the company network security worldwide by successfully integrating the application landscape into existing sample solutions.

Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

Degree in computer science, engineering, or a comparable qualification.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced individual with the following Skills:

  • Experience in network integration and deployment automation in AWS and Microsoft Azure, ideally scripting languages and programming skills, including Terraform.

  • Experience of using AWS and Microsoft Azure cloud platforms.

  • Professional experience in IT security, in particular network security cloud and Internet connectivity.

  • Experience with IT service processes (ITIL), as well as processes in agile working methods.

  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Github Knowledge.

  • Azure Functions Knowledge

  • Python Skills

  • Java Skills

  • Monitoring with cloud native tools

Desired Skills:

  • AWS and Microsoft Azure cloud platforms
  • Terraform
  • Network Security Cloud
  • IT Network Security
  • ITIL

