DevOps Engineer – Cloud Network Security (2593) KG – Gauteng Pretoria

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

You will find solutions for internal, complex network infrastructure issues in the entire network security environment and create efficiencies in the implementation of various solutions through automation.

You support global connectivity design issues in the global cloud connectivity environment (to the cloud, from the cloud and between cloud platforms, as well as to the public Internet).

You work closely with network industry manufacturers and major cloud platforms as well as with the interface partner NOC (Network Operation Centre).

You apply existing operating models in a future-proof manner and use your commitment and knowledge to increase the company network security worldwide by successfully integrating the application landscape into existing sample solutions.

Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

Degree in computer science, engineering, or a comparable qualification.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced individual with the following Skills:

Experience in network integration and deployment automation in AWS and Microsoft Azure, ideally scripting languages and programming skills, including Terraform.

Experience of using AWS and Microsoft Azure cloud platforms.

Professional experience in IT security, in particular network security cloud and Internet connectivity.

Experience with IT service processes (ITIL), as well as processes in agile working methods.

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Github Knowledge.

Azure Functions Knowledge

Python Skills

Java Skills

Monitoring with cloud native tools

