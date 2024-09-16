DevOps Engineer – Cloud Network Security (2593) KG

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
- You will find solutions for internal, complex network infrastructure issues in the entire network security environment and create efficiencies in the implementation of various solutions through automation.
- You support global connectivity design issues in the global cloud connectivity environment (to the cloud, from the cloud and between cloud platforms, as well as to the public Internet).
- You work closely with network industry manufacturers and major cloud platforms as well as with the interface partner NOC (Network Operation Centre).
- You apply existing operating models in a future-proof manner and use your commitment and knowledge to increase the company network security worldwide by successfully integrating the application landscape into existing sample solutions.
Minimum Requirements:
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
Degree in computer science, engineering, or a comparable qualification.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced individual with the following Skills:
- Experience in network integration and deployment automation in AWS and Microsoft Azure, ideally scripting languages and programming skills, including Terraform.
- Experience of using AWS and Microsoft Azure cloud platforms.
- Professional experience in IT security, in particular network security cloud and Internet connectivity.
- Experience with IT service processes (ITIL), as well as processes in agile working methods.
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Github Knowledge.
- Azure Functions Knowledge
- Python Skills
- Java Skills
- Monitoring with cloud native tools
Desired Skills:
- AWS and Microsoft Azure cloud platforms
- Terraform
- Network Security Cloud
- IT Network Security
- ITIL