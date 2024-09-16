Full Stack Developer (Java) – Western Cape Cape Town

Sep 16, 2024

  • Design, develop, and maintain scalable applications using Java for back-end

  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.

  • Write efficient, maintainable, and reusable code adhering to best practices.

  • Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade software, ensuring high performance and responsiveness.

  • Maintain and optimise JIRA workflows for project management and collaboration.

  • Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to peers.

  • Stay up-to-date with industry trends and emerging technologies to suggest improvements and enhancements.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Grade 12 (Matric)

  • IT Diploma /Degree

  • 4+ years of relevant Java development experience is essential

  • Experience in front-end technologies such as Angular or JavaScript

  • Cloud platforms (AWS) experience

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Fullstack Developer
  • JIRA
  • AWS
  • Angular
  • JavaScript

