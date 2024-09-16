Full Stack Developer (Java)

- Design, develop, and maintain scalable applications using Java for back-end
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.
- Write efficient, maintainable, and reusable code adhering to best practices.
- Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade software, ensuring high performance and responsiveness.
- Maintain and optimise JIRA workflows for project management and collaboration.
- Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to peers.
- Stay up-to-date with industry trends and emerging technologies to suggest improvements and enhancements.
Minimum Requirements:
- Grade 12 (Matric)
- IT Diploma /Degree
- 4+ years of relevant Java development experience is essential
- Experience in front-end technologies such as Angular or JavaScript
Cloud platforms (AWS) experience
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Fullstack Developer
- JIRA
- AWS
- Angular
- JavaScript