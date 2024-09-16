Full Stack DevOps Engineer (Entry) 1739 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

Development of new functionality (backend, frontend) for Supply Chain Control
Operations (2nd and 3rd level) for Supply Chain Control
Changes to the existing solution Supply Chain Control
Development of automated test for the Supply Chain Control
Further improving the automated test coverage of the Supply Chain Control solution
Development of API to the backend
Functional and technical refinement of new Supply Chain Solution
Support and error analysis during overall test cycles and rollouts
Quality checks in regards of development across all teams
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications/Experience:
Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Software Engineering, or similar qualification
1-3 years’ experience developing in Java
1 years’ experience in frontend development
1 years’ experience in Public Cloud (Azure)
Essential Skills Requirements:
Backend:
- At least 1-3 years’ experience in Java developing (Java EE)
- At least 1-3 years’ experience in either Spring, Spring Boot or Quarkus
- At least 1-3 years’ experience with Test Frameworks (From Unit 2 E2E)
Frontend:
- At least 1 years’ worth of experience in front-end technologies
JavaScript, Typescript, HTML 5, CSS
Foundational Knowledge in UI frameworks e.g. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React
Experience with ITIL Operation processes (Incident, Problem, Change management)
Experience with working with container (e.g. Docker) and container orchestration (Kubernetes) applications/services
Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g. Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions: GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)
Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
Advantageous Skills Requirements:
Experience with Microsoft Azure (e.g. Pipeline, AKS, AppInsight)
Experience with Streaming solutions (e.g. Kafka)
Knowledge of developing and maintaining Microservices
Agile development experience (e.g. scrum)
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Spring
- Test Frameworks