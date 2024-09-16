Full Stack DevOps Engineer (Entry) 1739 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

Development of new functionality (backend, frontend) for Supply Chain Control

Operations (2nd and 3rd level) for Supply Chain Control

Changes to the existing solution Supply Chain Control

Development of automated test for the Supply Chain Control

Further improving the automated test coverage of the Supply Chain Control solution

Development of API to the backend

Functional and technical refinement of new Supply Chain Solution

Support and error analysis during overall test cycles and rollouts

Quality checks in regards of development across all teams

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Software Engineering, or similar qualification

1-3 years’ experience developing in Java

1 years’ experience in frontend development

1 years’ experience in Public Cloud (Azure)

Essential Skills Requirements:

Backend:

At least 1-3 years’ experience in Java developing (Java EE)

At least 1-3 years’ experience in either Spring, Spring Boot or Quarkus

At least 1-3 years’ experience with Test Frameworks (From Unit 2 E2E)

Frontend:

At least 1 years’ worth of experience in front-end technologies

JavaScript, Typescript, HTML 5, CSS

Foundational Knowledge in UI frameworks e.g. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React

Experience with ITIL Operation processes (Incident, Problem, Change management)

Experience with working with container (e.g. Docker) and container orchestration (Kubernetes) applications/services

Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g. Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions: GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Experience with Microsoft Azure (e.g. Pipeline, AKS, AppInsight)

Experience with Streaming solutions (e.g. Kafka)

Knowledge of developing and maintaining Microservices

Agile development experience (e.g. scrum)

Desired Skills:

Java

Spring

Test Frameworks

Learn more/Apply for this position