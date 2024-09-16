Full Stack Java Developer (Java/Angular) hybrid contract (1727) TB – Gauteng Midrand

- Conduct with the feature team members, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model.
- Maintain and develop, deploy, and operate frontend and backend cross platform applications based on Java and other relevant Frameworks in accordance with the applicable standards and KPI’s.
- Manage application dependencies across the full stack from application to infrastructure.
- Implement robust automated test cases to ensure technical solutions meet expected outcomes and business objectives.
- Create and maintain automated deployment pipelines to maintain quality control and deployment agility.
- Prepare and document standard operating procedures and protocols as well as required system documentation.
- Support operational excellence goals through strong operations knowledge. Resolve escalated support topics as part of tier-2/3 DevOps role to ensure the highest availability of critical applications.
- Plan and execute upgrade of existing applications, tools, and features.
- Create solutions and solve problems using a cloud-native and on premises toolchain, to ensure world-class uptime and business agility.
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications & experience required:
- Matric plus IT Degree or 3 year National IT Diploma.
- 3 years minimum Full Stack Java Development experience required.
- Security Certifications (advantage).
- Cloud Certifications (advantage).
- Enterprise Architecture Certifications (advantage).
Technical skills required (compulsory):
- Frameworks:
- Front End: Angular, Java Server Faces, Apache Struts.
- Back End: Jakarta EE, (optional Microprofile, Spring).
- Application servers: Payara Server/Glassfish, (optional Quarkus, Payara Micro).
- Languages: Java, JavaScript, Typescript, YAML, XML, JSON, HTML, CSS, SQL.
- Unit Test Frameworks: Junit, Karma, Jasmine.
- Databases: Oracle, Postgres (JDBC + ORM frameworks).
- Authentication/authorization standards, frameworks and protocols (e.g., OAuth 2.0, OIDC)
- Azure or other cloud infrastructure.
- Build and Deployment: CI/CD, Version Control (Maven, GIT, Sonar, Jira, GitHub, GitHub Actions, Registries, Nexus, Containerization).
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter.
Desired Skills:
- Java Developer
- Full Stack Java Developer
- Full Stack Java Developer (Angular)