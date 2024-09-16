Full Stack Java Developer (Java/Angular) hybrid contract (1727) TB – Gauteng Midrand

Sep 16, 2024

  • Conduct with the feature team members, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model.

  • Maintain and develop, deploy, and operate frontend and backend cross platform applications based on Java and other relevant Frameworks in accordance with the applicable standards and KPI’s.

  • Manage application dependencies across the full stack from application to infrastructure.

  • Implement robust automated test cases to ensure technical solutions meet expected outcomes and business objectives.

  • Create and maintain automated deployment pipelines to maintain quality control and deployment agility.

  • Prepare and document standard operating procedures and protocols as well as required system documentation.

  • Support operational excellence goals through strong operations knowledge. Resolve escalated support topics as part of tier-2/3 DevOps role to ensure the highest availability of critical applications.

  • Plan and execute upgrade of existing applications, tools, and features.

  • Create solutions and solve problems using a cloud-native and on premises toolchain, to ensure world-class uptime and business agility.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications & experience required:

  • Matric plus IT Degree or 3 year National IT Diploma.

  • 3 years minimum Full Stack Java Development experience required.

  • Security Certifications (advantage).

  • Cloud Certifications (advantage).

  • Enterprise Architecture Certifications (advantage).

Technical skills required (compulsory):

  • Frameworks:

  • Front End: Angular, Java Server Faces, Apache Struts.

  • Back End: Jakarta EE, (optional Microprofile, Spring).

  • Application servers: Payara Server/Glassfish, (optional Quarkus, Payara Micro).

  • Languages: Java, JavaScript, Typescript, YAML, XML, JSON, HTML, CSS, SQL.

  • Unit Test Frameworks: Junit, Karma, Jasmine.

  • Databases: Oracle, Postgres (JDBC + ORM frameworks).

  • Authentication/authorization standards, frameworks and protocols (e.g., OAuth 2.0, OIDC)

  • Azure or other cloud infrastructure.

  • Build and Deployment: CI/CD, Version Control (Maven, GIT, Sonar, Jira, GitHub, GitHub Actions, Registries, Nexus, Containerization).

  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter.

