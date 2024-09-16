IT Desktop Support Engineer – KwaZulu-Natal KwaZulu-Natal

Join a leading Aerospace and Defense company specialising in innovative intelligence solutions.

This is an ideal opportunity to harness your IT expertise in a dynamic environment.

You will be responsible for providing desktop support and troubleshooting advanced software, ensuring seamless operations for our cutting-edge technology products.

IT Related Qualification

A+, N+, MCSE Certification

3+ years’ of experience in IT Support

Knowledge of Windows Server, Active Directory, DHCP, DNS

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office and day-to-day software

